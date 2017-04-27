Damien Chazelle to direct musical TV drama The Eddy

TV used to be seen as the place once-popular film talent went to watch their careers fade. The recent trend is something completely different, however, with Oscar winners turning to cable and streaming outlets more and more. The latest filmmaker to make the reverse leap is the same man who just became the youngest best director Oscar winner in history: Damien Chazelle.

Fresh off his trophy-snatching spectacular La La Land, Chazelle has signed on to helm the forthcoming musical drama The Eddy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project focuses on a club in “contemporary multicultural Paris” where the owner and house band must wrestle with the volatile city outside their doors.

(Read: Damien Chazelle’s La La Land Is a Bright Spot at the End of a Very Dark Year)

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child co-writer Jack Thorne is penning the script. Glen Ballard, a Grammy-winning songwriter and producer known for Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill and Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror”, is executive producing alongside Alan Poul (Six Feet Under). No network or streaming service has yet picked up the project, but Chazelle’s involvement should ensure a hard-fought bidding war.

Chazelle isn’t leaving Hollywood features behind while he works on The Eddy, of course. He’ll reunite with Ryan Gosling for his next movie, the Neil Armstrong biopic First Man. He’s also working on his long-gestating script for a mystery called The Claim, which was recently picked up by Motion Picture Capital and Route One with eyes on releasing it in 2018.