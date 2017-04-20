Damon Albarn edited out every reference to Trump on Gorillaz’s new album

It was clear from the get-go that Humanz, the new album from Gorillaz, was created with the world’s current political climate in mind. After all, the first single from the record, “Hallelujah Money”, came on the eve of the presidential inauguration and clearly took aim at 45’s rhetoric and fear-mongering. However, while the Cheeto-in-Chief may have inspired the Humaz, he won’t be referenced on it at all.

Speaking with Billboard, band mastermind Damon Albarn admitted that the Rise of the Orange One impacted the vibe of the album. “Trump’s ascension was one of the sources of energy that we meditated on,” he said, “when it was like, ‘Ahh, that’s ridiculous, that could never happen.'” That resulted in the apocalyptic party vibe of Humanz, but Damon made sure that’s where the influence ended.

In fact, he edited the record to specifically remove any mention of Fuckface Von Clownstick. “There’s no references to [Trump] on the record — in fact, any time when anyone made any reference, I edited it out,” Damon revealed. “I don’t want to give the most famous man on earth any more fame, particularly. He doesn’t need it!”

Frankly, we don’t need to hear it, either, so thanks, Damon! Humanz drops April 28th; revisit “Hallelujah Money” below.