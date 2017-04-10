Menu
Damon Albarn is working on The Good the Bad & the Queen’s long-awaited new album

"Brexit has obviously given us a wonderful starting point," he says of the forthcoming effort

on April 10, 2017, 12:10am
As we noted earlier today, Damon Albarn is plenty busy with Gorillaz. However, even as he’s finishing up more Gorillaz songs and planning a Gorillaz Chicago festival, the UK musician is also making time for another one of his acclaimed projects. According to a new interview with Q magazine, Albarn is currently working on The Good the Bad & rhe Queen’s long-awaited sophomore album.

The Good the Bad & the Queen is Albarn’s supergroup with The Clash’s Paul Simonon, The Verve’s Simon Tong, and Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen. Their self-titled debut was released in January 2007, and they haven’t played together live since 2011.

Back in 2014, Alban mentioned that he had finished writing the band’s new album and was waiting to record it. However, it appears recent events have caused him to start anew. Of the forthcoming album, Albarn told Q that “Brexit has obviously given us a wonderful starting point.”

Watch The Good the Bad & the Queen perform on Henry Rollins’ old IFC show:

