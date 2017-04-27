Photo by David Brendan Hall

Dan Auerbach, member of The Black Keys and The Arcs, is going at it alone on a new solo album titled Waiting on a Song. Due for arrival June 2nd through his own Easy Eye Sound label, it’s his second full-length effort to date following 2009’s Keep It Hid.

Last month, Auerbach unboxed the lead single, the Mark Knopfler-assisted “Shine on Me”. Now, he’s returned with a second preview in “King of a One Horse Town”. Laced with sweet, almost cinematic strings, it’s a charming number that feels both at home in 2017 as well as the ’60s.

“The King of a One Horse Town is anyone who’s scared of the outside world,” Auerbach explains of the title in a press statement. “Anyone who’s afraid to go beyond their own block for fear of failure. It could be a drug dealer. A drunk. A professor. That’s a feeling any of us can relate to.”

Check it out below via its Aaron Hymes-directed music video. It follows a bearded, disheveled man as he wanders through a small mountain town.

Waiting on a Song Tracklist:

01. Waiting on A Song

02. Malibu Man

03. Livin’ in Sin

04. Shine on Me

05. King of a One Horse Town

06. Never in My Wildest Dreams

07. Cherrybomb

08. Stand by My Girl

09. Undertow

10. Show Me