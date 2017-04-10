Menu
DANGERDOOM announce The Mouse & the Mask reissue, reveal previously unreleased song “Mad Nice” — listen

More than a decade later, MF Doom and Danger Mouse are revisiting their one and only collaborative LP

on April 10, 2017, 1:10pm
MF DOOM has been in the collaborative spirit as of late, reactivating long-dormant projects such as Madvillain featuring Madlib and the Ghostface Killah-assisted DOOMSTARKS. Now, he’s revisiting yet another one of his musical endeavors, DANGERDOOM, his joint project with Brian Burton, aka Danger Mouse.

DANGERDOOM will soon reissue their first and only album, 2005’s The Mouse & the Mask. Due out via DOOM’s own Metalface Records, the re-release comes with a remastered version of their 2006 digital-only Occult Hymn EP. It also promises “several bonus cuts not on the original album,” including a pair of previously unreleased tracks.

One of those has been revealed today in anticipation. It’s a smooth number titled “Mad Nice”, and features Black Thought of The Roots and a sample of horror film icon Vincent Price. Stream it down below.

The Mouse & the Mask reissue is already up for pre-order. Shipments begin May 5th.

