Photo by​ ​Paul Brown

Danzig is set to return with his first album of entirely new material in seven years, Black Laden Crown, on May 26th via Evilive Records/Nuclear Blast Entertainment. Today saw pre-orders for the nine-track effort go live, and they come with an instant download of lead single “Devil on Hwy 9”.

The track is classic Danzig, with riffs going from palm-muted to sonic squealing as drums thud out an intimidating rhythm. “Devil to the metal, let that engine roar,” wheezes Danzig. “Got a hundred miles left of gas/ Keep your eyes on the line, don’t you waste no time.” This is some metal metal, folks, so take a listen below.

In addition to the new album, Danzig will spend the summer celebrating the 25th anniversary of Danzig III: How the Gods Kill. He’ll commemorate the occasion with a to-be-announced limited tour. One show he’ll definitely be playing is his own Blackest of the Black Festival, which kicks off the day Black Laden Crown is released. Held May 26th-27th in Silverado, California, the fest will feature Suicidal Tendencies, Corrosion of Conformity, Ministry, Suicide Silence, Discharge, Atreyu, and an immersive torture experience. (For real.)

More details are here, and you can find the Black Laden Crown info below.

Black Laden Crown Album Art:

Black Laden Crown Tracklist:

01. Black Laden Crown

02. Eyes Ripping Fire

03. Devil On Hwy 9

04. Last Ride

05. The Witching Hour

06. But A Nightmare

07. Skulls & Daisies

08. Blackness Falls

09. Pull The Sun