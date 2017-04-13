Featured photo via Twitter/@johnmayer/@daniel

On Wednesday morning, comedian Charlie Murphy passed away at the age of 57 after losing his battle with leukemia. That evening, Murphy’s close friend and collaborator, Dave Chappelle, paid tribute to the late actor at a most unexpected location: on stage at a John Mayer concert.

In the midst of his The Search for Everything tour, Mayer was performing last night in Columbus, Ohio, not far from where Chappelle lives. The duo solidified a long-lasting friendship when Mayer appeared in the sketch “White People Dancing” on Chappelle’s Show, and Chappelle was hanging out backstage during the set. When it came time for the finale, Mayer invited his pal onstage to honor their dearly departed friend, Murphy.

After joking around congenially for a few minutes, Chappelle began talking about Murphy. “Everybody in comedy is heartbroken,” he said. “Rest in peace. We love you. We love your comedy, we love your stories, and we love your spirit.”

Mayer also praised Murphy for authoring one of his favorite phrases, “habitual line-stepper.” From his seat at the piano, Mayer then granted Chappelle’s request for a tribute performance and launched into an emotional rendition of “You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me” from his The Search for Everything: Wave One EP. Though Chappelle asked that the audience put their cell phones away and savor the moment, at least one person caught it on video, and you can watch the entire thing above.

It’s not the first time Chappelle has crashed a Mayer concert this year. In January, he joined the musician for a cover of Nirvana’s “Come As You Are”.