I’m years away from figuring this out for myself, but word on the street is raising a kid is hard. However, all the challenges of bringing up the next generation must just be turned up to 11 when your child is a budding rockstar. One woman who knows about this first hand is Virginia Hanlon Grohl, mother of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. She recently published a book featuring tales from a number of rock star moms entitled From Cradle to the Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars, and last night, she and her celebrity son talked all about it on Colbert.

Over the course of the nine-minute segment, Virginia shared a few embarrassing andecdotes about her son, including an awkward childhood photo and a report card on which he received less than stellar grades. She also discussed why she was so willing to let him pursue his dream of being a rock star and how the death of Kurt Cobain impacted their own mother-son relationship. Replay the conversation up above.

From Cradle to the Stage was released last week. In addition to chronicling Virginia’s own experiences, the book features interviews with other rock moms, such as Verna Griffin, Dr. Dre’s mother; Marianne Stipe, Michael Stipe of REM’s mother; Janis Winehouse, Amy Winehouse’s mother; Patsy Noah, Adam Levine’s mother; Donna Haim, mother of the Haim sisters; and Hester Diamond, Mike D of The Beastie Boys’ mother.