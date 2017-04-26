David Bowie’s Labyrinth soundtrack getting vinyl reissue for first time in 30 years

Slap that baby, make him free, because the Labyrinth soundtrack is being repressed on vinyl. Following months of rumors, UMe has announced a 30th anniversary reissue of the classic soundtrack by David Bowie and Trevor Jones is set for a May 12th release.

Labyrinth is the 1986 Jim Henson classic that starred Bowie as the flamboyant and powerful Jareth, the Goblin King. In addition to acting in the film, the late musical legend wrote five original songs for the soundtrack, including the iconic “Magic Dance”. “With ‘Dance Magic’ – the song for Jareth and the baby, sung by them and the goblins in the castle throne room – I had problems,” Bowie explained in a 1986 interview with Movieline. “The baby I used in the recording studios couldn’t, or wouldn’t, put more than two gurgles together, so I ended up doing the baby-gurgle chorus myself! It’s an up-tempo song, and visually exciting.”

The reissue marks the first time the long out of print soundtrack has been available on vinyl since its initial release. Newly remastered and pressed onto 120 gram black vinyl, the OST will come housed in a faithful replication of the original jacket and artwork, which includes a printed inner sleeve featuring images of Bowie from the movie.

Pre-orders are going on at Amazon, and you can find the full tracklist below.

Labyrinth Official Soundtrack Tracklisting:

01. Opening Titles Including Underground

02. Into The Labyrinth

03. Magic Dance

04. Sarah

05. Chilly Down

06. Hallucination

07. As The World Falls Down

08. The Goblin Battle

09. Within You

10. Thirteen O’Clock

11. Home At Last

12. Underground

As previously reported, Don’t Breathe director Fede Alvarez is working on an in-universe spin-off Labyrinth film. Alvarez is also set to write the script alongside Jay Basu. Production still appears to be a good ways off, so stay tuned for more.