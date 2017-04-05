David Letterman will fill in for ill Neil Young and induct Pearl Jam into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

As of Friday night, Pearl Jam will be forever enshrined in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Neil Young had previously been announced as the man who would induct the band into the esteemed institution. Now, though, Young is no longer able to attend the ceremony “due to illness.” Stepping up in his place is none other than former Late Show host and noted Pearl Jam super fan David Letterman.

Pearl Jam made several appearances on Letterman’s former late-night TV program, performing on his CBS show seven times between 1996 and 2006. Frontman Eddie Vedder also made several solo appearances and served as a musical guests for Letterman’s final run of episodes in May 2015.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony goes down Friday night at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, with a pre-recorded telecast subsequently airing on HBO on April 29th. Along with Pearl Jam, this year’s class includes Tupac (inducted by Snoop Dogg), Yes (inducted by Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson), Journey (inducted by Train’s Pat Monahan), Joan Baez (inducted by Jackson Browne), and ELO (inducted by Dhani Harrison).

Below, revisit Pearl Jam’s 1996 performance of “Hail, Hail” on Letterman: