David Lynch to premiere first two episodes of Twin Peaks at Cannes Film Festival

David Lynch is bringing Twin Peaks back to the Cannes Film Festival.
Twenty-five years after he first debuted 1992’s Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me to unfavorable reviews, the acclaimed Oscar-nominated filmmaker returns to the legendary French film festival with the highly anticipated reboot for Showtime.
This morning, Cannes announced the full lineup for its 2017 installment, which is set to take place from May 17-28th, and it was confirmed that two episodes of the series will premiere as part of the festival’s 70th anniversary events.
Other highlights of the lineup include new films by Sofia Coppola (The Beguiled), Noah Baumbach (The Meyerowitz Stories), Todd Haynes (Wonderstruck), Michael Haneke (Happy End), Bong Joon-ho (Okja), and Yorgos Lanthimos (The Killing of a Sacred Deer). What’s more, back-to-back Oscar-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu also returns with a new VR project titled, Carne y arena.
Consult the full lineup below and try to remember that you’ll see Twin Peaks on Sunday, May 21 via Showtime.
Official Selection for the 70th Cannes International Film Festival
Opening Night Film
Ismael’s Ghosts, dir: Arnaud Desplechin (Out of Competition)
70th Anniversary Events
Top of the Lake: China Girl, dirs: Jane Campion & Ariel Kleiman
24 Frames, dir: Abbas Kiarostami
Twin Peaks, dir: David Lynch
Come Swim, dir: Kristen Stewart
VIRTUAL REALITY FILM
Carne Y Arena (Virtually Present, Physically Invisible), dir: Alejandro G Inarritu
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
An Inconvenient Sequel, dirs: Ronni Cohen & Jon Shenk
12 Jours, dir: Raymond Depardon
They, dir: Anahita Ghazinizadeh
Keul-Le-Eo-Ui-Ka-Me-La (Clair’s Camera), dir: Hong Sangsoo
Promised Land, dir: Eugene Jarecki
Napalm, dir: Claude Lanzmann
Demons In Paradise, dir: Jude Ratman
Sea Sorrow, dir: Vanessa Redgrave
MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS
AK-Nyeo (The Villainess), dir: Jung Byung-gil
Bulhandang (The Merciless), dir: Byun Sung-hyun
Prayer Before Dawn, dir: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire
OUT OF COMPETITION
Mugen Non Junin, (Blade Of The Immortal), dir: Takashi Miike
How To Talk To Girls At Parties, dir: John Cameron Mitchell
Visages, Villages, dir: Agnes Varda & JR
UN CERTAIN REGARD
Barbara, dir: Mathieu Amalric (Opening Film)
La Novia Del Desierto (The Desert Bride), dirs: Cecilia Atan & Valeria Pivato
Tesnota (Closeness), dir: Kantemir Balagov
Aala Kaf Ifrit (Beauty And The Dogs), dir: Kaouther Ben Hania
L’Atélier, dir: Laurent Cantet
Fortunata (Lucky), dir: Sergio Castellitto
Las Hijas De Abril (April’s Daughter), dir: Michel Franco
Sanpo Suru Shinryakusha (Before We Vanish), dir: Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Lerd (Dregs), dir: Mohammad Rasoulof
En Attendant Les Hirondelles (The Nature of Time), dir: Karim Moussaoui
Apres La Guerre (After The War), dir: Annarita Zambrano
Wind River, dir: Taylor Sheridan
Jeune Femme, dir: Leonor Serraille
Western, dir: Valeska Grisebach
Posoki (Directions), dir: Stephan Komandarev
Out, dir: Gyorgy Kristof
COMPETITION
Loveless, dir: Andrey Zvyagintsev
Good Time, dirs: Benny and Josh Safdie
You Were Never Really Here, dir: Lynne Ramsay
L’Amant Double, dir: Francois Ozon
Jupiter’s Moon, dir: Kornel Mundruczo
The Killing Of A Sacred Deer, dir: Yorgos Lanthimos
The Day After, dir: Hang Sangsoo
Redoubtable, dir: Michel Hazanavicius
Wonderstruck, dir: Todd Haynes
Happy End, dir: Michael Haneke
Rodin, dir: Jacques Doillon
The Beguiled, dir: Sofia Coppola
In the Fade, dir: Fatih Akin
he Meyerowitz Stories, dir: Noah Baumbach
Okja, dir: Bong Joon-ho
120 Battements Par Minute, dir: Robin Campillo
Hikari (Radiance), dir: Naomi Kawase
A Gentle Creature, dir: Sergei Loznitsa