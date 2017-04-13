David Lynch to premiere first two episodes of Twin Peaks at Cannes Film Festival

David Lynch is bringing Twin Peaks back to the Cannes Film Festival.

Twenty-five years after he first debuted 1992’s Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me to unfavorable reviews, the acclaimed Oscar-nominated filmmaker returns to the legendary French film festival with the highly anticipated reboot for Showtime.

This morning, Cannes announced the full lineup for its 2017 installment, which is set to take place from May 17-28th, and it was confirmed that two episodes of the series will premiere as part of the festival’s 70th anniversary events.

Other highlights of the lineup include new films by Sofia Coppola (The Beguiled), Noah Baumbach (The Meyerowitz Stories), Todd Haynes (Wonderstruck), Michael Haneke (Happy End), Bong Joon-ho (Okja), and Yorgos Lanthimos (The Killing of a Sacred Deer). What’s more, back-to-back Oscar-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu also returns with a new VR project titled, Carne y arena.

Consult the full lineup below and try to remember that you’ll see Twin Peaks on Sunday, May 21 via Showtime.

Official Selection for the 70th Cannes International Film Festival

Opening Night Film

Ismael’s Ghosts, dir: Arnaud Desplechin (Out of Competition)

70th Anniversary Events

Top of the Lake: China Girl, dirs: Jane Campion & Ariel Kleiman

24 Frames, dir: Abbas Kiarostami

Twin Peaks, dir: David Lynch

Come Swim, dir: Kristen Stewart

VIRTUAL REALITY FILM

Carne Y Arena (Virtually Present, Physically Invisible), dir: Alejandro G Inarritu

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

An Inconvenient Sequel, dirs: Ronni Cohen & Jon Shenk

12 Jours, dir: Raymond Depardon

They, dir: Anahita Ghazinizadeh

Keul-Le-Eo-Ui-Ka-Me-La (Clair’s Camera), dir: Hong Sangsoo

Promised Land, dir: Eugene Jarecki

Napalm, dir: Claude Lanzmann

Demons In Paradise, dir: Jude Ratman

Sea Sorrow, dir: Vanessa Redgrave

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

AK-Nyeo (The Villainess), dir: Jung Byung-gil

Bulhandang (The Merciless), dir: Byun Sung-hyun

Prayer Before Dawn, dir: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire

OUT OF COMPETITION

Mugen Non Junin, (Blade Of The Immortal), dir: Takashi Miike

How To Talk To Girls At Parties, dir: John Cameron Mitchell

Visages, Villages, dir: Agnes Varda & JR

UN CERTAIN REGARD

Barbara, dir: Mathieu Amalric (Opening Film)

La Novia Del Desierto (The Desert Bride), dirs: Cecilia Atan & Valeria Pivato

Tesnota (Closeness), dir: Kantemir Balagov

Aala Kaf Ifrit (Beauty And The Dogs), dir: Kaouther Ben Hania

L’Atélier, dir: Laurent Cantet

Fortunata (Lucky), dir: Sergio Castellitto

Las Hijas De Abril (April’s Daughter), dir: Michel Franco

Sanpo Suru Shinryakusha (Before We Vanish), dir: Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Lerd (Dregs), dir: Mohammad Rasoulof

En Attendant Les Hirondelles (The Nature of Time), dir: Karim Moussaoui

Apres La Guerre (After The War), dir: Annarita Zambrano

Wind River, dir: Taylor Sheridan

Jeune Femme, dir: Leonor Serraille

Western, dir: Valeska Grisebach

Posoki (Directions), dir: Stephan Komandarev

Out, dir: Gyorgy Kristof

COMPETITION

Loveless, dir: Andrey Zvyagintsev

Good Time, dirs: Benny and Josh Safdie

You Were Never Really Here, dir: Lynne Ramsay

L’Amant Double, dir: Francois Ozon

Jupiter’s Moon, dir: Kornel Mundruczo

The Killing Of A Sacred Deer, dir: Yorgos Lanthimos

The Day After, dir: Hang Sangsoo

Redoubtable, dir: Michel Hazanavicius

Wonderstruck, dir: Todd Haynes

Happy End, dir: Michael Haneke

Rodin, dir: Jacques Doillon

The Beguiled, dir: Sofia Coppola

In the Fade, dir: Fatih Akin

he Meyerowitz Stories, dir: Noah Baumbach

Okja, dir: Bong Joon-ho

120 Battements Par Minute, dir: Robin Campillo

Hikari (Radiance), dir: Naomi Kawase

A Gentle Creature, dir: Sergei Loznitsa