Deadpool 2 receives summer 2018 release date

Deadpool 2 is moving along quite nicely. After John Wick director David Leitch took over the project last November, we got a glimpse of his vision via a teaser trailer screened prior to showings of Logan. Then, Atlanta actress Zazie Beetz was cast as Domino and Josh Brolin signed on to play Cable. Today, 20th Century Fox followed up with another big announcement. The sequel will hit theaters beginning June 1st, 2018.

Ryan Reynold returns to star as the titular anti-hero and produce his passion project. As mentioned previously, Leitch has taken over as director of the sequel, but the writing team remains intact. Deadpool’s Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are penning the script with the additional help of Drew Goddard. Shooting is set to begin in June. Excited yet?