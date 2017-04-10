Influential proto-punks Death returned in 2015 with N.E.W., their first album in four decades. After a quiet 2016, they’ve resurfaced today with new music in the form of “Cease Fire”.

Growling guitars in hand, the Detroit outfit penned the track as “a response to the cruel inhumanity to mankind being demonstrated in our streets,” according to their website. “In our schools, in our airports, movie theaters, places of worship, places of amusement, and everything where weapons of violence is destroying the lives of innocent, men, women, and children.”

Death elaborate in a statement to Alternative Press, as well as ask for peace in much the same way John Lennon once did:

“‘Cease Fire,’ the new Death single, is a continuation of the social conscious voice that rock n’ roll music states to all people. If John Lennon were alive in this world today, we are sure he would echo the same sentiments, because we have to first put the guns down and stop the senseless shooting so we can ‘Give Peace A Chance.'”

Stream it down below.

“Cease Fire” will be available digitally and on vinyl. For more information, head here.

Death are expected to release another new song, titled “Give It Back”, sometime in the summer. They’ll follow that up with a full EP later this year that will feature “Cease Fire”, “Give It Back”, and two additional new songs.