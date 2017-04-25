Depeche Mode made their live return back in March with an appearance on Fallon. Now that the British icons’ new album, Spirit, has been unleashed to the publish, the band once again found themselves taking the late night stage. This time, the group performed “Where’s the Revolution” on Corden. And this time, we’re sure Jared Kushner tuned in live with Richard Spencer — though probably (probably) not cuddled up on the same couch — but if you didn’t catch the broadcast, watch the replay above.

Dave Gahan and the boys will be heading out on their massive 2017 tour in just under two weeks’ time. When they come through the States this August, they’ll be bringing along Warpaint as an opening act.