Dinosaur Jr., Built to Spill, more performing full albums at Riot Fest 2017

Yesterday, Riot Fest rolled out the first phase of its 2017 lineup. Organizers didn’t take much of a breather, however, as they’ve now announced the names of the acts whose sets will feature full album performances.

As was the case for past installments, the 2017 lineup for Riot Fest will see 10 artists playing seminal albums in full. Of the eight sets confirmed thus far, Dinosaur Jr. will tear through 1987’s You’re Living All Over Me; Built To Spill will wax nostalgic with 1999’s Keep It Like A Secret; The Mighty Mighty Bosstones will celebrate 20 years of Let’s Face It; and The Lawrence Arms will run through 2006’s Oh, Calcutta! in its entirety.

Here’s the full list:

1. Dinosaur Jr. – You’re Living All Over Me (1987-30th Anniversary)

2. The Mighty Mighty Bosstones – Let’s Face It (1997-20th Anniversary)

3. Built To Spill – Keep It Like A Secret (1999)

4. Fishbone – Truth and Soul (1988-30th Anniversary)

5. Bayside – The Walking Wounded (2007-10th Anniversary)

6. Mayday Parade – A Lesson In Romantics (2007-10th Anniversary)

7. The Lawrence Arms – Oh, Calcutta! (2006)

8. that dog. — Retreat From The Sun (1997-20th Anniversary)

9. Announcing Soon!

10. Announcing Soon!

Two more albums performances are still to be announced, presumambly when Riot Fest rolls out the second phase of its lineup next month.

Riot Fest goes down September 15th-17th at Chicago’s Douglas Park and also promises performances from Nine Inch Nails, Queens of the Stone Age, Jawbreaker, New Order, Paramore, Prophets of Rage, M.I.A., Wu-Tang Clan, Mike D (DJ Set), and more. Tickets are now on sale.