DJ Shadow announces North American tour dates

Over the weekend, DJ Shadow linked up with Nas for “Systematic”, a new song that aired during the season four premiere of HBO’s Silicon Valley. The veteran producer is back today, this time with a new batch of North American summer tour dates in tow.
In continued support of his 2016 album, The Mountain Will Fall, DJ Shadow will hit cities like Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Austin, Salt Lake City, Memphis, and Boston all throughout the month of July. He’s also confirmed to appear at New York City’s Panorama Festival and Quebec’s Festival d’ete de Quebec. This fresh run of shows is flanked by European and Australian tours.
Find his full schedule below.
DJ Shadow 2017 Tour Dates:
05/18 – Tokyo, JP @ Liquid Room
05/23 – Mount Lawley Wa @ Astor Theatre Perth
05/25 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli
05/27 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House
05/28 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House
05/31 – Melbourne, AU @ 170 Russell Melbourne
06/02 – Auckland, NZ @ The Powerstation
06/09 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival
06/14 – Ramonville-St. Agne, FR @ Le Bikini
06/16 – Barcelona, ES @ Sonar Festival
06/17 – Biarritz, FR @ Atabal
06/20 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre
06/21 – Orleans, FR @ L’Astrolabe
06/22 – Lyon, FR @ Transbordeur
06/24 – Poole, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
07/06 – Quebec, QC @ Festival d’ete de Quebec
07/07 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
07/08 – Chicago, IL @ Park West
07/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre
07/11 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
07/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
07/14 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
07/15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
07/16 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
07/18 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
07/19 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
07/21 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
07/22 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
07/23 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
07/24 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre
07/25 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
07/27 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
07/28 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music Festival
07/30 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
07/31 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
08/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
08/02 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
08/04 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
08/11 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Music Festival
08/13 – Newquay, UK @ Fistral Beach and Watergate Bay
08/15-16 Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
08/18 – St. Pere, FR @ Le Fort de Saint Pere
09/06 – Pula, HR @ Fort Punta Christo
09/09 – Lulworth, UK @ Bestival
09/25 – Antwerp, NL @ De Roma
09/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
09/30 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
10/01 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds
10/03 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC
10/05 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
10/06 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol
10/07 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
