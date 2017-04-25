DJ Shadow announces North American tour dates

Over the weekend, DJ Shadow linked up with Nas for “Systematic”, a new song that aired during the season four premiere of HBO’s Silicon Valley. The veteran producer is back today, this time with a new batch of North American summer tour dates in tow.

In continued support of his 2016 album, The Mountain Will Fall, DJ Shadow will hit cities like Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Austin, Salt Lake City, Memphis, and Boston all throughout the month of July. He’s also confirmed to appear at New York City’s Panorama Festival and Quebec’s Festival d’ete de Quebec. This fresh run of shows is flanked by European and Australian tours.

Find his full schedule below.

DJ Shadow 2017 Tour Dates:

05/18 – Tokyo, JP @ Liquid Room

05/23 – Mount Lawley Wa @ Astor Theatre Perth

05/25 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli

05/27 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House

05/28 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House

05/31 – Melbourne, AU @ 170 Russell Melbourne

06/02 – Auckland, NZ @ The Powerstation

06/09 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival

06/14 – Ramonville-St. Agne, FR @ Le Bikini

06/16 – Barcelona, ES @ Sonar Festival

06/17 – Biarritz, FR @ Atabal

06/20 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre

06/21 – Orleans, FR @ L’Astrolabe

06/22 – Lyon, FR @ Transbordeur

06/24 – Poole, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

07/06 – Quebec, QC @ Festival d’ete de Quebec

07/07 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

07/08 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

07/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre

07/11 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

07/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

07/14 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

07/15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

07/16 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

07/18 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

07/19 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

07/21 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

07/22 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

07/23 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

07/24 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre

07/25 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

07/27 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

07/28 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music Festival

07/30 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

07/31 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

08/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

08/02 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

08/04 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

08/11 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Music Festival

08/13 – Newquay, UK @ Fistral Beach and Watergate Bay

08/15-16 Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

08/18 – St. Pere, FR @ Le Fort de Saint Pere

09/06 – Pula, HR @ Fort Punta Christo

09/09 – Lulworth, UK @ Bestival

09/25 – Antwerp, NL @ De Roma

09/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

09/30 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

10/01 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

10/03 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC

10/05 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

10/06 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol

10/07 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

Revisit “Nobody Speak”, his Mountain collaboration with Run the Jewels: