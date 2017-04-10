Drake acquires rights to British TV show Top Boy, with an eye toward a starring role

Photo by​ ​David Brendan Hall

As any fan knows, Drake got his start in acting, playing the wheelchair-bound James “Jimmy” Brooks in Degrassi: The Next Generation. Besides voicing a mammoth in Ice Age: Continental Drift and cameoing in Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, he hasn’t done much Hollywood work since his rap career took off. However, he’s about to get himself back in the game after purchasing the rights to the British crime drama Top Boy.

The Daily Mirror reports that Drake acquired the rights to the program after Channel 4 dropped it last year. Now set up at Netflix, the show’s producers are reportedly creating “a significant role” for the actor-turned-rapper-turned-actor. “We met up to start talking about the show and we are working out a role for him,” says actor Ashley Walters, who plays Dushane on the show. “He loves acting, of course he wanted a part. He’s going to be really hands on and is getting stuck into it.”

Drake will also be bringing along his British rap pal Skepta along for the ride, as he too will be featured in season three of Top Boy. According to the Mirror, Netflix will bring back the show at some point in 2018.