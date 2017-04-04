Echo & the Bunnymen and Violent Femmes announce North American co-headlining tour

This summer, post-punk legends Echo & the Bunnymen and reunited alt-rockers Violent Femmes will head out on the road together for a North American co-headlining tour. Set to run from mid-July through early August, the jaunt includes stops in such cities as Brooklyn, Detroit, Chicago, Kansas City, San Jose, and Vancouver.

Echo & the Bunnymen’s last full-length came in 2014 with Meteorites. Last year, Violent Femmes put out their first album in over a decade, We Can Do Anything (and even gained a fan in author J.K. Rowling). According to a press release, the Femmes are prepping to release a new one later in 2017.

Consult the itinerary below.

Echo & the Bunnymen/Violent Femmes 2017 Tour:

07/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann

07/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island

07/14 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

07/15 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

07/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

07/18 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

07/19 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live Outdoor Stage

07/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

07/23 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

07/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Crossroads KC

07/26 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

07/29 – Costa Mesa, CA @ Pacific Amphitheatre

07/30 – Saratoga/San Jose, CA @ The Mountain Winery

08/01 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheatre

08/02 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre

08/03 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheatre

Revisit Meteorites cut “Lovers on the Run” and Anything single “Memory”: