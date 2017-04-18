Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks to headline inaugural Bourbon and Beyond Festival

Photo of Vedder by​ ​Chris Hill

Taking place September 23rd and 24th in Louisville, the all-new Bourbon and Beyond Festival promises to be “a perfect blend of bourbon, food, and music.” As such, the event pairs A-list chefs like Top Chef’s Tom Colicchio and Carla Hall alongside top-shelf Kentucky bourbon and a musical lineup headlined by the likes of Eddie Vedder and Stevie Nicks.

Other confirmed performers include the Steve Miller Band, Band of Horses, Gary Clark Jr., Paul Rodgers, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Buddy Guy, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Fantastic Negrito, and Jack Bauer himself, Kiefer Sutherland.

General admission and VIP tickets are available now through the festival’s website.