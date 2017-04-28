Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas announces 2017 lineup

Electric Daisy Carnival has announced its lineup for 2017. The 21st edition of the massive EDM event will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 16th-18th.

The stacked bill includes appearances by DJ Khaled, Kygo, Above & Beyond, Alesso, Axwell ^ Ingrosso, Flux Pavilion, Flosstradamus, Marshmello, Porter Robinson, Griz, Afrojack, Armin Van Buuren, Galantis, Major Lazer, Zedd, RL Grime, Dillion Francis, and Duke Dumont. There will also be a world exclusive back-to-back-to-back performance featuring Alison Wonderland, Diplo, and Jauz, all of whom will also put on solo sets.

Also on the lineup are RÜFÜS DU SOL, Madeon, Paul Van Dyk, Paul Oakenfold, Tiësto, Soothslayer, Yellow Claw, Datsik, Cut Snake, Infected Mushroom (DJ set), San Holo, Will Atkinson, Will Sparks, Martin Garrix, Mija, REZZ, Borgore, Bleep Bloop, DJ Tennis, Louis the Child, GTA, Gryffin, Corporate Slackrs, Black Sun Empire, Rockwell, and many more.

Tickets are on-sale now. Find the full lineup below.