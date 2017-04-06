Menu
Elliott Smith’s XO and Figure 8 receiving vinyl reissues

Both will be available via Geffen/Ume beginning tomorrow, April 7th

by
on April 06, 2017, 4:24pm
On the heels of a recent 20th anniversary reissue of Elliott Smith’s breakthrough album, Either/Or, fans of the singer-songwriter will soon have even more reason to empty their pockets. Smith’s 1998 major label debut, XO, and 2000’s Figure 8, the final album he completed before his death, are being reissued on vinyl tomorrow, April 7th, via Geffen/Ume.

In addition to the standard releases, both albums will be available in special colored vinyl editions limited to 500 copies. The limited edition XO release will come in black and white marbled vinyl, while the two-LP Figure 8 is composed of one clear vinyl and one white vinyl. Pre-orders for both albums are live here (XO) and here (Figure 8). Check out images of the limited edition pressings below.

