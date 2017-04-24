Elton John hospitalized after contracting rare bacterial infection

Photo by Kathy Paz

Elton John was hospitalized over the weekend after contracting a rare bacterial infection.

According to a statement issued by the musician’s management (via Variety), John became “violently ill” on his flight home from Chile following his South American tour. He was admitted to a hospital in the UK, where he spent two nights in intensive care. He was discharged on Saturday and is now “comfortably resting at home per doctor’s advice.”

Due to the illness, John was forced to canceled all performances of his Las Vegas residency scheduled through next month. He intends to resume performing in early June.