Explosions in the Sky announce US fall tour

Photo by Jon Hadusek
Explosions in the Sky have expanded their upcoming tour with a fresh round of US dates for the fall.
Behind one of last year’s best albums, The Wilderness, the post-rock veterans have mapped out new shows in September and October. Albuquerque, Los Angeles, Seattle, Milwaukee, and Des Moines are just a few of the cities that will play host to the Austin-based outfit.
Consult the updated itinerary below.
Explosions in the Sky 2017 Tour Dates:
04/12 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
04/13 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
04/14 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
04/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
04/16 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
04/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
04/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
04/21 – Providence, RI @ Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel
04/22 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
04/23 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
04/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
04/26 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
04/27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Covenant Fine Arts Center
04/28 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
04/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
07/11 – Linz, AT @ Full Hit of Summer Festival
07/17-19 – Bristol, UK @ ArcTanGent
09/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
09/16 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater
09/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/21 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
09/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
09/23 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House
09/25 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
09/27 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station
09/29 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre
10/01 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District
10/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
10/05 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
Revisit the recently released stop-motion video for “The Ecstatics”: