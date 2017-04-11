Explosions in the Sky announce US fall tour

Photo by Jon Hadusek

Explosions in the Sky have expanded their upcoming tour with a fresh round of US dates for the fall.

Behind one of last year’s best albums, The Wilderness, the post-rock veterans have mapped out new shows in September and October. Albuquerque, Los Angeles, Seattle, Milwaukee, and Des Moines are just a few of the cities that will play host to the Austin-based outfit.

Consult the updated itinerary below.

Explosions in the Sky 2017 Tour Dates:

04/12 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

04/13 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

04/14 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

04/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

04/16 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

04/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

04/21 – Providence, RI @ Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel

04/22 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

04/23 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

04/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

04/26 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

04/27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Covenant Fine Arts Center

04/28 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

04/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

07/11 – Linz, AT @ Full Hit of Summer Festival

07/17-19 – Bristol, UK @ ArcTanGent

09/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

09/16 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater

09/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

09/21 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

09/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09/23 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House

09/25 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

09/27 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station

09/29 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre

10/01 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

10/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

10/05 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

Revisit the recently released stop-motion video for “The Ecstatics”: