Fall Out Boy will return with a new album called M A N I A on September 15th. Due out through Island/DCD2, it serves as their seventh overall following 2015’s lukewarm American Beauty/American Psycho.

On Twitter, bassist/lyricist Pete Wentz penned a lengthy, very Wentz-like abstract note on the LP:

“The gentle pull of a tide that rolls over and over again and by the sheer nature of its essence it becomes an indestructible will — ripping out sand — eroding what was before it — without a care… a transformational monster-becoming the madness and frenzy of a truly bulletproof wave. I’m not just here for your love, I’m here for all of the love. An overdose of dopamine- we are living inside of M A N I A right now. the never sleeping, never blinking- caught forever in the sunshine riptide.”

As a preview, the Chicago outfit has let loose lead single “Young and Menace”, which sounds like pop punk as reimagined by Skrillex (take that for what it is). Fall Out Boy have also revealed its fantastical music video, which was directed by SCANTRON and Mel Soria. “The concept is the idea of a movie like Elf, where he realizes maybe he isn’t an elf after all, but ours has less comedic elements and more real world implication,” explained Wentz.

See it for yourself down below.

M A N I A Artwork:



In support of the new record, Wentz & co. will head out on a North American tour this fall.

Fall Out Boy 2017 Tour Dates:

10/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

10/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

10/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/25 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

10/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/02 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

11/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

11/05 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

11/07 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/08 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

11/10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

11/12 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

11/14 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Center

11/15 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

11/17 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

11/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena