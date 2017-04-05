Father John Misty has thus far supported the forthcoming album Pure Comedy with a pair of TV appearances. He fantasized about having VR sex with Taylor Swift on Saturday Night Live and went on to deliver one stirring and one odd performance on Germany’s Neo Magazin Royale. Last night, he returned to US airways to present audiences with a rendition of “Ballad of the Dying Man” on Colbert.

Backed by a six-piece choir, Josh Tillman turned in what could be his best late night performance behind Pure Comedy yet. It was simple and straightforward, with no tongue-in-cheek or in-your-face antics. Tillman tendered the song with unpretentious sincerity, which is really the only way a track with lyrics like “… Once I’m in the box/ Just think of all the overrated hacks running amok/ And all of the pretentious, ignorant voices that will go unchecked” is going to fly. There was a bit of a flub on the final verse, but FJM managed to chuckle it off and continue unscathed. Watch the replay above.

Pure Comedy is due out April 7th via Sub Pop. Update: Father John Misty has also expanded his forthcoming world tour itinerary to support to record. Over the course of the lengthy jaunt, he’ll share the stage with Jenny Lewis, Phosphorescent, Weyes Blood, and more. Check the new schedule below.

Father John Misty 2017 Tour Dates:

04/12 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s *

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

05/05 – Toronto, ON @ Royal Alexandra Theatre ^

05/06 – Toronto, ON @ Royal Alexandra Theatre ^

05/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre ^

05/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ BrooklynSteel #

05/13 – Mayer, Arizona @ FORM Arcosanti Festival

05/15 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre ^

05/24 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre !

05/26 – Burnaby, BC @ Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park

06/07 – Mexico City, MX @ Metropolitan Theatre &

06/22-24 – Oslo, NO @ Piknik I Parken Festival

06/23-25 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

06/27 – Lund, SE @Merejet %

06/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus %

06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/21-23 – Wooyung, AUS @ Splendour in The Grass Festival

07/28-30 – Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/04-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/18 – Winnipeg, MB @ Interstellar Rodeo @ The Forks

08/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field /

08/25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ~

08/26 – Portland, OR @ Project Pabst

08/31-09/03 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/01-09/03 – Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic

09/13 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Pavilion $

09/14 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre $

09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann $

09/18 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall +

09/19 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre +

09/20 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre +

09/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House +

09/23 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre +

09/25 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium +

09/26 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium +

09/27 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle +

09/29 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall +

09/30 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory +

10/01 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall +

10/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre +

10/05 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park +

10/06 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park +

10/07 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre $

10/11 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre +

10/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl +

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre +

10/14 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater Pomona +

11/11 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon +

11/12 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique +

11/14 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s +

11/16 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

11/18 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz +

11/19 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera +

11/20 – Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu dos Recreios +

* = w/ Tim Heidecker

^ = w/ Dams of the West

# = w/ Adam Green

! = w/ Entrance

& = w/ Adanowsky

% = Hamilton Leithauser

/ = Tennis

~ = Jenny Lewis

$ = Phosphorescent

+ = Weyes Blood