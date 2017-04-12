Feist will return on April 28th with Pleasure, her first solo album in six years. Today, the Canadian indie artist has shared visuals for the record’s title track.
The Mary Rozzi-directed clip finds Feist simply jamming out to her new song. She playfully dances along, bouncing her earrings and even shredding some air guitar on that killer bridge. She’s not just dancing by herself in an empty room — though that is what she’s essentially doing. The whole thing seems to be shot like an amusement park mirror, with parts of Feist’s body being distorted by the bending glass. It’s not the most high-tech or complicated video — you even see the cameraperson in the mirror’s reflection at some points — but it’s plainly pleasurable, just as the song title suggests.
Watch the video above. Pleasure, the follow-up to 2011’s Metals, is out April 28th via Interscope Records. Feist has also added two dates to her multi-night runs in Los Angeles and New York supporting the release, and you can find her updated itinerary below.
Feist 2017 Tour Dates:
04/27 – Toronto, ON @ Trinity St. Paul
04/30 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro de la Ciudad
05/01 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro de la Ciudad
05/02 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro de la Ciudad
05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater
05/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater
05/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater
05/09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
05/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
06/01 – Boston, MA @ Sanders Theater at Harvard
06/02 – Boston, MA @ Sanders Theater at Harvard
06/04 – Toronto, ON @ Field Trip Festival
06/07 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theater
06/10 – New York, NY @ Town Hall
06/11 – New York, NY @ Town Hall
06/12 – New York, NY @ Town Hall
06/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic
06/15 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic
06/17 – Eau Claire, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival
06/30 – Saskatoon, SK @ Saskatchewan Jazz Festival
07/02 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Jazz Festival
07/09 – Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Fest
07/22 – Wiesen, AT @ Out of the Woods Fesitval
08/04 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival
08/05 – Luhmuhlen, DE @ A Summer’s Tale
08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/11 – Gotenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Haven Festival
08/14 – Brussels, BE @ Brussels Summer Festival
08/19 – Winterthur, CH @ Winterthurer Musicfestwochen