Feist will return on April 28th with Pleasure, her first solo album in six years. Today, the Canadian indie artist has shared visuals for the record’s title track.

The Mary Rozzi-directed clip finds Feist simply jamming out to her new song. She playfully dances along, bouncing her earrings and even shredding some air guitar on that killer bridge. She’s not just dancing by herself in an empty room — though that is what she’s essentially doing. The whole thing seems to be shot like an amusement park mirror, with parts of Feist’s body being distorted by the bending glass. It’s not the most high-tech or complicated video — you even see the cameraperson in the mirror’s reflection at some points — but it’s plainly pleasurable, just as the song title suggests.

Watch the video above. Pleasure, the follow-up to 2011’s Metals, is out April 28th via Interscope Records. Feist has also added two dates to her multi-night runs in Los Angeles and New York supporting the release, and you can find her updated itinerary below.

Feist 2017 Tour Dates:

04/27 – Toronto, ON @ Trinity St. Paul

04/30 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro de la Ciudad

05/01 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro de la Ciudad

05/02 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro de la Ciudad

05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater

05/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater

05/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater

05/09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

05/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

06/01 – Boston, MA @ Sanders Theater at Harvard

06/02 – Boston, MA @ Sanders Theater at Harvard

06/04 – Toronto, ON @ Field Trip Festival

06/07 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theater

06/10 – New York, NY @ Town Hall

06/11 – New York, NY @ Town Hall

06/12 – New York, NY @ Town Hall

06/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic

06/15 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic

06/17 – Eau Claire, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival

06/30 – Saskatoon, SK @ Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

07/02 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Jazz Festival

07/09 – Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Fest

07/22 – Wiesen, AT @ Out of the Woods Fesitval

08/04 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival

08/05 – Luhmuhlen, DE @ A Summer’s Tale

08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/11 – Gotenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Haven Festival

08/14 – Brussels, BE @ Brussels Summer Festival

08/19 – Winterthur, CH @ Winterthurer Musicfestwochen