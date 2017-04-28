Feist returns with new album, Pleasure: Stream/download

Feist has returned today with Pleasure, her first album in six years. Apple Music and Spotify subscribers can hear it in full down below.
It’s the Canadian indie pop singer’s follow-up to 2011’s Metals. Spanning 11 tracks, the album is described as “an exploration into emotional limits,” encapsulating “loneliness, private ritual, secrets, shame, mounting pressures, disconnect, tenderness, rejection, care and the lack thereof.”
In her B+ review of the album, which you can read here, Nina Corcoran says “Pleasure is a record of patience, and each surprising twist in its understated songwriting is used to illustrate how Feist keeps her cool.”
Prior to its release, we’ve heard the title track and the Jarvis Cocker-assisted “Century”. Another song to look out for is “A Man is Not His Song”, which features a sample of Mastodon’s 2014 track “High Road”.
In support of Pleasure, Feist will head out onto the road this summer.
Pleasure Album Art:
Pleasure Tracklist:
01. Pleasure
02. I Wish I Didn’t Miss You
03. Get Not High, Get Not Low
04. Lost Dreams
05. Any Party
06. A Man is Not His Song
07. The Wind
08. Century
09. Baby Be Simple
10. I’m Not Running Away
11. Young Up