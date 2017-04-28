Feist returns with new album, Pleasure: Stream/download

Feist has returned today with Pleasure, her first album in six years. Apple Music and Spotify subscribers can hear it in full down below.

It’s the Canadian indie pop singer’s follow-up to 2011’s Metals. Spanning 11 tracks, the album is described as “an exploration into emotional limits,” encapsulating “loneliness, private ritual, secrets, shame, mounting pressures, disconnect, tenderness, rejection, care and the lack thereof.”

In her B+ review of the album, which you can read here, Nina Corcoran says “Pleasure is a record of patience, and each surprising twist in its understated songwriting is used to illustrate how Feist keeps her cool.”

Prior to its release, we’ve heard the title track and the Jarvis Cocker-assisted “Century”. Another song to look out for is “A Man is Not His Song”, which features a sample of Mastodon’s 2014 track “High Road”.

In support of Pleasure, Feist will head out onto the road this summer.

Pleasure Album Art:

Pleasure Tracklist:

01. Pleasure

02. I Wish I Didn’t Miss You

03. Get Not High, Get Not Low

04. Lost Dreams

05. Any Party

06. A Man is Not His Song

07. The Wind

08. Century

09. Baby Be Simple

10. I’m Not Running Away

11. Young Up