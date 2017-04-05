Feist teams with Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker on new song “Century”, plus new tour dates announced

Later this month, Feist will return with her long-awaited new album, Pleasure. In advance of its April 28th release, the Canadian indie songwriter previewed the raw and gritty title track. Now, she’s unveiled a second teaser in the form of “Century” featuring Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker. Listen below.

Additionally, Feist has announced an expansive tour behind Pleasure, including a North American leg taking place in May and June. She previously said she plans to perform her new album in full at each of her upcoming tour dates.

Feist 2017 Tour Dates:

04/27 – Toronto, ON @ Trinity St. Paul

04/30 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro de la Ciudad

05/01 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro de la Ciudad

05/02 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro de la Ciudad

05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater

05/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater

05/09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

05/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

06/01 – Boston, MA @ Sanders Theater at Harvard

06/02 – Boston, MA @ Sanders Theater at Harvard

06/04 – Toronto, ON @ Field Trip Festival

06/07 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theater

06/10 – New York, NY @ Town Hall

06/11 – New York, NY @ Town Hall

06/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic

06/15 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic

06/17 – Eau Claire, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival

06/30 – Saskatoon, SK @ Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

07/02 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Jazz Festival

07/09 – Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Fest

07/22 – Wiesen, AT @ Out of the Woods Fesitval

08/04 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival

08/05 – Luhmuhlen, DE @ A Summer’s Tale

08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/11 – Gotenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Haven Festival

08/14 – Brussels, BE @ Brussels Summer Festival

08/19 – Winterthur, CH @ Winterthurer Musicfestwochen