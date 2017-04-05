Feist teams with Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker on new song “Century”, plus new tour dates announced

Later this month, Feist will return with her long-awaited new album, Pleasure. In advance of its April 28th release, the Canadian indie songwriter previewed the raw and gritty title track. Now, she’s unveiled a second teaser in the form of “Century” featuring Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker. Listen below.
Additionally, Feist has announced an expansive tour behind Pleasure, including a North American leg taking place in May and June. She previously said she plans to perform her new album in full at each of her upcoming tour dates.
Feist 2017 Tour Dates:
04/27 – Toronto, ON @ Trinity St. Paul
04/30 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro de la Ciudad
05/01 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro de la Ciudad
05/02 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro de la Ciudad
05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater
05/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater
05/09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
05/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
06/01 – Boston, MA @ Sanders Theater at Harvard
06/02 – Boston, MA @ Sanders Theater at Harvard
06/04 – Toronto, ON @ Field Trip Festival
06/07 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theater
06/10 – New York, NY @ Town Hall
06/11 – New York, NY @ Town Hall
06/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic
06/15 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic
06/17 – Eau Claire, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival
06/30 – Saskatoon, SK @ Saskatchewan Jazz Festival
07/02 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Jazz Festival
07/09 – Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Fest
07/22 – Wiesen, AT @ Out of the Woods Fesitval
08/04 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival
08/05 – Luhmuhlen, DE @ A Summer’s Tale
08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/11 – Gotenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Haven Festival
08/14 – Brussels, BE @ Brussels Summer Festival
08/19 – Winterthur, CH @ Winterthurer Musicfestwochen