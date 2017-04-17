Feist’s new album Pleasure features… a Mastodon sample

Back in 2011, Feist and Mastodon appeared as music guests on an episode of Jools Holland. Since then, the acts have grown to become unlikely bedfellows in the studio, with the two releasing a Record Store Day 2012 split single in which they both covered one another.

The Canadian songstress and Georgia metal outfit’s strangely cool collaborative bond continues this year on Feist’s upcoming album, Pleasure. As Stereogum points out, the end of one of the LP’s tracks, “A Man is Not His Song”, features a sample of Mastodon’s Once More ‘Round the Sun selection “High Road”.

“I wanted a sonic representation of the feminine/masculine binary, and Mastodon is like a flamethrower of guy-sound and feeling,” Feist explained of the song in a recent interview with Pitchfork. She elaborated:

“It felt right at the end of this observation that a man is not his song, and nothing is really what it purports to be. I know a lot of men, and a lot of them write songs, and I know the difference between what they are and what they sing. And it’s same for me — there is your pedestrian voice and your maker’s voice, and it just felt notable to observe that some people can be subsumed by the voice they’ve made, and others keep it in check.”

Perhaps this latest colliding of worlds will finally lead to a full-fledged collaborative album? This writer has her fingers crossed.

Feist’s Pleasure arrives on April 28th. She’s shared two singles thus far: the title track and the Jarvis Cocker-assisted “Century”. Mastodon, meanwhile, recently put out an LP of their own, Emperor of Sand.

Watch Feist’s video for “Pleasure”: