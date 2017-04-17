Photo by Ben Kaye

Brooklyn trio Flatbush Zombies earned a CoSign last year following the release of their off-kilter debut, 3001: A Laced Odyssey, but we weren’t the only ones paying attention. Snoop Dogg also took notice and is bringing the rap group on his Mount Kushmore Wellness Retreat tour. And now, just ahead of 4/20, the Zombies and Uncle Snoop have linked up for a new track, “Still Palm Trees (G-Mix)”.

(Read: Flatbush Zombies Chew On Hendrix Psychedelia and Hip-Hop)

“Still Palm Trees” serves as a sequel to their 2013 ode to marijuana, “Palm Trees”. While the Doggfather’s contribution is limited to the chorus and outro, his laidback vibe still makes its presence felt by putting his stamp of approval on the Zombies: “So much grams, y’all blew my high the first time so I had to do it again/ But still palm trees /So when you throw shade, it could never harm meIt be Zombie Gang and the D-O-double G.” Stream it below.

The Zombies are touring in the US and Europe throughout July. Scroll down for their full schedule of dates.

Flatbush Zombies 2017 Tour Dates:

04/19 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

04/20 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Park

04/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Beach

04/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Usana Amphitheatre ^

04/25 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ US Cellular Center #

04/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ White River State Park #

04/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion #

04/28 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre #

04/29 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre #

04/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre #

05/02 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues #

05/05-7 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Festival

05/05-7 Todd Mission, TX @ Middlelands Festival

05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Beats Festival

05/28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival

06/11 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/24 – Strasbourg, FR @ Festival de Artefacts

06/25 – Paris, FR @ Solidays Festival

06/30 – Tilburg, NL @ Woo Hah Festival

07/01 – Marmande, FR @ Garorock Festival

07/02 – Brussels, BE @ Coleur Cafe Festival

07/06 – Frauenfeld, CH @ Openair Frauenfeld

07/07 – London UK @ Wireless Festival

07/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

08/04-6 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/26 – Reading, UK @ Reading & Leeds Festival

08/27 – Leeds, UK @ Reading & Leeds Festival

^ = w/ Snoop Dogg and Cypress Hill

# = w/ Snoop Dogg