Photo by Ben Kaye
Brooklyn trio Flatbush Zombies earned a CoSign last year following the release of their off-kilter debut, 3001: A Laced Odyssey, but we weren’t the only ones paying attention. Snoop Dogg also took notice and is bringing the rap group on his Mount Kushmore Wellness Retreat tour. And now, just ahead of 4/20, the Zombies and Uncle Snoop have linked up for a new track, “Still Palm Trees (G-Mix)”.
(Read: Flatbush Zombies Chew On Hendrix Psychedelia and Hip-Hop)
“Still Palm Trees” serves as a sequel to their 2013 ode to marijuana, “Palm Trees”. While the Doggfather’s contribution is limited to the chorus and outro, his laidback vibe still makes its presence felt by putting his stamp of approval on the Zombies: “So much grams, y’all blew my high the first time so I had to do it again/ But still palm trees /So when you throw shade, it could never harm meIt be Zombie Gang and the D-O-double G.” Stream it below.
The Zombies are touring in the US and Europe throughout July. Scroll down for their full schedule of dates.
Flatbush Zombies 2017 Tour Dates:
04/19 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
04/20 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Park
04/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Beach
04/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Usana Amphitheatre ^
04/25 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ US Cellular Center #
04/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ White River State Park #
04/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion #
04/28 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre #
04/29 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre #
04/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre #
05/02 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues #
05/05-7 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Festival
05/05-7 Todd Mission, TX @ Middlelands Festival
05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Beats Festival
05/28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival
06/11 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
06/24 – Strasbourg, FR @ Festival de Artefacts
06/25 – Paris, FR @ Solidays Festival
06/30 – Tilburg, NL @ Woo Hah Festival
07/01 – Marmande, FR @ Garorock Festival
07/02 – Brussels, BE @ Coleur Cafe Festival
07/06 – Frauenfeld, CH @ Openair Frauenfeld
07/07 – London UK @ Wireless Festival
07/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
08/04-6 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/26 – Reading, UK @ Reading & Leeds Festival
08/27 – Leeds, UK @ Reading & Leeds Festival
^ = w/ Snoop Dogg and Cypress Hill
# = w/ Snoop Dogg