Photo by Shawn Brackbill

On June 16th, Fleet Foxes will return with third studio effort, Crack-Up. In the lead-up to the big release, Robin Pecknold & co. have expanded their world tour to include new fall dates across the US (Austin, Las Vegas, San Diego, Chicago) as well as Europe (Vienna, Berlin, Brussels, Stockholm). The folk rockers also are scheduled to play a bevy of festivals, including San Francisco’s Outside Lands, Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island, Iceland Airwaves, NOS Alive Festival in Portugal, and Switzerland’s Montreaux Jazz Festival. Consult the full itinerary below.

Fleet Foxes 2017 Tour Dates:

05/15 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

05/16 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

05/18 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

05/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox at the Market

05/26 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (Vivid Sydney)

05/27 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (Vivid Sydney)

05/28 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (Vivid Sydney)

05/29 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall ((Vivid Sydney)

06/24 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

07/01 – Vilanova i la Geltrú, ES @ Vida Festival

07/03 – Ferrara, IT @ Bands Apart

07/04 – Montreaux, CH @ Montreaux Jazz Festival

07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/08 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/11 – Cork, IE @ Cork Opera House

07/13 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens

07/14 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens

07/16 – Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/27 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

07/28 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

07/29 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion $

07/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center $

08/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

08/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

08/04 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

08/05 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

08/06 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic

08/08 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland

08/11-12 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

08/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan

08/14 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

08/16 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

08/17 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

08/18 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

09/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl

09/14 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

09/16 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts

09/18 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

09/20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ The Arlington Theatre

09/21 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

09/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

09/29 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room Outdoors

09/30 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

10/03 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

11/01-05 – Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves

11/07 – Zurich, CH @ X-tra

11/08 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

11/09 – Zagreb, HR @ Tvornica Kulture

11/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks

11/13 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

11/17 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

11/18 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

11/20 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

12/01 – Koln, DE @ Live Music Hall

12/03 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

12/05 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

$ = w/ Animal Collective

^ = w/ Beach House

Additionally, Fleet Foxes have shared a black-and-white album trailer featuring snippets of new music and footage from their recording sessions.