Photo by Shawn Brackbill
On June 16th, Fleet Foxes will return with third studio effort, Crack-Up. In the lead-up to the big release, Robin Pecknold & co. have expanded their world tour to include new fall dates across the US (Austin, Las Vegas, San Diego, Chicago) as well as Europe (Vienna, Berlin, Brussels, Stockholm). The folk rockers also are scheduled to play a bevy of festivals, including San Francisco’s Outside Lands, Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island, Iceland Airwaves, NOS Alive Festival in Portugal, and Switzerland’s Montreaux Jazz Festival. Consult the full itinerary below.
Fleet Foxes 2017 Tour Dates:
05/15 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
05/16 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
05/18 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
05/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox at the Market
05/26 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (Vivid Sydney)
05/27 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (Vivid Sydney)
05/28 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (Vivid Sydney)
05/29 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall ((Vivid Sydney)
06/24 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole
07/01 – Vilanova i la Geltrú, ES @ Vida Festival
07/03 – Ferrara, IT @ Bands Apart
07/04 – Montreaux, CH @ Montreaux Jazz Festival
07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/08 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/11 – Cork, IE @ Cork Opera House
07/13 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens
07/14 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens
07/16 – Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival
07/27 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
07/28 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
07/29 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion $
07/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center $
08/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
08/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
08/04 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
08/05 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
08/06 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic
08/08 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland
08/11-12 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival
08/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan
08/14 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
08/16 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
08/17 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
08/18 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
09/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl
09/14 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
09/16 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts
09/18 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
09/20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ The Arlington Theatre
09/21 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^
09/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^
09/29 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room Outdoors
09/30 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
10/03 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
11/01-05 – Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves
11/07 – Zurich, CH @ X-tra
11/08 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
11/09 – Zagreb, HR @ Tvornica Kulture
11/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks
11/13 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
11/17 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
11/18 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
11/20 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
12/01 – Koln, DE @ Live Music Hall
12/03 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
12/05 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
$ = w/ Animal Collective
^ = w/ Beach House
Additionally, Fleet Foxes have shared a black-and-white album trailer featuring snippets of new music and footage from their recording sessions.