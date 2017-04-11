Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie announce album of duets, summer tour

Earlier this year, Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie revealed they were working on a collaborative album of duets. Today, the duo have officially announced Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie, a 10-track collection due out June 9th via Atlantic Records.

The album began coming together when McVie rejoined Fleetwood Mac for their On With the Show tour three years ago. She and Buckingham found their collaborative spirit rekindled and would spend time before rehearsals recording new material. “We were exploring a creative process, and the identity of the project took on a life organically,” Buckingham said in a statement. “The body of work felt like it was meant to be a duet album. We acknowledged that to each other on many occasions, and said to ourselves, ‘What took us so long?!!'”

The album was recorded at Los Angeles’ The Village studios, the same location where Fleetwood Mac recorded albums like Tusk. Though Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie is strictly considered a joint effort between the two title artists, it’s also the closest thing to new Fleetwood music in over a decade, as bandmates Mick Fleetwood and John McVie joined in on the recordings.

The album’s first single, “In My World”, is coming this Friday, April 14th. Pre-orders for the record are going on now for digital and physical copies. That’s the cover art at the top of the page, and the tracklist is below.

Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie Tracklist:

01. Sleeping Around The Corner

02. Feel About You

03. In My World

04. Red Sun

05. Love Is Here To Stay

06. Too Far Gone

07. Lay Down For Free

08. Game Of Pretend

09. On With The Show

10. Carnival Begin

Buckingham and McVie will tour behind the collaborative release throughout the US (plus Toronto) this summer. Their complete itinerary is below.

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie 2017 Tour Dates:

06/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park

06/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

06/24 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater

06/26 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

06/28 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

06/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts

07/02 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

07/03 – Chicago, IL @ Northerly Island

07/05 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/19 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle

07/21 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre

07/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theatre

07/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

07/27 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre