Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie announce album of duets, summer tour

Earlier this year, Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie revealed they were working on a collaborative album of duets. Today, the duo have officially announced Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie, a 10-track collection due out June 9th via Atlantic Records.
The album began coming together when McVie rejoined Fleetwood Mac for their On With the Show tour three years ago. She and Buckingham found their collaborative spirit rekindled and would spend time before rehearsals recording new material. “We were exploring a creative process, and the identity of the project took on a life organically,” Buckingham said in a statement. “The body of work felt like it was meant to be a duet album. We acknowledged that to each other on many occasions, and said to ourselves, ‘What took us so long?!!'”
The album was recorded at Los Angeles’ The Village studios, the same location where Fleetwood Mac recorded albums like Tusk. Though Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie is strictly considered a joint effort between the two title artists, it’s also the closest thing to new Fleetwood music in over a decade, as bandmates Mick Fleetwood and John McVie joined in on the recordings.
The album’s first single, “In My World”, is coming this Friday, April 14th. Pre-orders for the record are going on now for digital and physical copies. That’s the cover art at the top of the page, and the tracklist is below.
Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie Tracklist:
01. Sleeping Around The Corner
02. Feel About You
03. In My World
04. Red Sun
05. Love Is Here To Stay
06. Too Far Gone
07. Lay Down For Free
08. Game Of Pretend
09. On With The Show
10. Carnival Begin
Buckingham and McVie will tour behind the collaborative release throughout the US (plus Toronto) this summer. Their complete itinerary is below.
Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie 2017 Tour Dates:
06/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park
06/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
06/24 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater
06/26 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
06/28 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
06/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts
07/02 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
07/03 – Chicago, IL @ Northerly Island
07/05 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/19 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle
07/21 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre
07/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theatre
07/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
07/27 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre