Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie share jangly love song “Feel About You” — listen

Another single from the Fleetwood Mac members' album of duets

by
on April 27, 2017, 12:35pm
0 comments

Photo by​ ​John Russo

​​Fleetwood Mac members Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham will release their first album of duets, the simply titled Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVieon June 9th via Atlantic Records. After sharing the effort’s lead single, “In My World”, earlier this month, the duo is back with a charming new song called “Feel About You”.

The track is as pleasant and sweet as you could hope pop-rock to be. It bounces along on springy keys and guitars that twinkle like sun cutting through cherry blossoms. “You are the sky at night/ Black and white/ Green and blue,” McVie sings on the jangly chorus. “You’re so beautiful, beautiful/ That’s how I feel about you.” Take a listen below (via Rolling Stone).

Buckingham and McVie will support their joint effort on a summer tour that kicks off June 21st. They’ll take a break to rejoin their Fleetwood fellows when the band headlines The Classic West and East festivals in July.

Previous Story
The Simpsons parody Donald Trump’s first 100 days with ballsy animated short — watch
Next Story
Phoenix preview new album with lead single “J-Boy” — listen
No comments
More Stories