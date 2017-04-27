Photo by​ ​John Russo

​​Fleetwood Mac members Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham will release their first album of duets, the simply titled Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie, on June 9th via Atlantic Records. After sharing the effort’s lead single, “In My World”, earlier this month, the duo is back with a charming new song called “Feel About You”.

The track is as pleasant and sweet as you could hope pop-rock to be. It bounces along on springy keys and guitars that twinkle like sun cutting through cherry blossoms. “You are the sky at night/ Black and white/ Green and blue,” McVie sings on the jangly chorus. “You’re so beautiful, beautiful/ That’s how I feel about you.” Take a listen below (via Rolling Stone).

Buckingham and McVie will support their joint effort on a summer tour that kicks off June 21st. They’ll take a break to rejoin their Fleetwood fellows when the band headlines The Classic West and East festivals in July.