The powerful and often-complicated dynamics between members of Fleetwood Mac have always been a source of inspiration for the music they’ve produced. Over the years, members have experienced high-profile dissolutions of romantic relationships. As a band, they’ve parted ways on and off to explore solo careers and other projects to varying degrees of success. But they’ve truly never been able to fully escape one another — nor do they seem to want to.

As Stevie Nicks hit the road across North America, fellow vocalist and keyboardist Christine McVie and lead guitarist/vocalist Lindsey Buckingham rekindled their collaborative flame that had sparked during the Fleetwood Mac reunion tour in 2015. The pair recorded an album aptly titled Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie, featuring 10 new duets. Today, they shared one of the brand-new tracks, “In My World”, which you can stream below.

Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie is due out June 9th vi Atlantic Records. The duo recently announced several tour dates for this summer.