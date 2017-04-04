Float Fest reveals 2017 lineup: MGMT, Weezer, Passion Pit to headline

Now in its fourth year, Float Fest goes down July 22nd and 23rd at Cool River Ranch in San Marcos, Texas. This year’s lineup, announced today, promises performances from MGMT, Weezer, Passion Pit, Cage the Elephant, and Neon Indian.

Also on the bill are Zedd, Mac Miller, Girl Talk, Snakehips, Moon Taxi, Mike Jones, Ume, Sweet Spirit, Wild Child, and Walker Lukens, among others.

Taking place along the San Marcos River, attendees can also take a break from the tunes and go tubing (hence the festival’s name).

Tickets to the festival are now on sale.