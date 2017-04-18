Sam Shepherd, the electronic music and neuroscientist behind Floating Points, is prepping to release a new short film and soundtrack called Reflections – Mojave Desert. Due out June 30th through Luaka Bop, it was conceived of when he and the band traveled to the Mojave last summer to rehearse in between tours.

“Whilst we were out playing and exploring the area around us – the sound reflecting from the rocks, the sound of the wind between them, complete stillness at night and packs of roaming coyotes in the distance, it became apparent that we could use this as its own unique recording environment,” explained Shepherd in a statement. The soundtrack spans five original compositions and the film was made in collaboration with director Anna Diaz Ortuño.

Mojave Desert, which follows the 2015 Floating Points album Elaenia, is the first in a string of similar upcoming projects. “Through the process of making this record, we decided to start a series of musical & video explorations in interesting locations, where the music is a function of its surroundings,” he added. “This first experiment only marks the beginning in this idea, and am currently seeking new interesting acoustic environments to explore.”

As an early look at this release, Floating Points have shared “Silurian Blue” and its accompanying visual, which sees Shepherd & co. performing the psychedelic and expansive cut out in the wild. Check it out below.

Reflections – Mojave Desert Artwork:

Reflections – Mojave Desert Tracklist:

01. Mojave Desert

02. Silurian Blue

03. Kites

04. Kelso Dunes

05. Lucerne Valley