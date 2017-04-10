Foo Fighters, Björk, Bon Iver, more contribute to 7-inch series benefitting Planned Parenthood

A number of creatives have joined together for a new singles initiative benefitting Planned Parenthood. Dubbed 7-inches for Planned Parenthood, the project brings together musicians, comedians, speakers, and visual artists for a series of singles set to be released digitally and then combined in an exclusive 7-inch vinyl box set.

Among the musicians contributing songs are Björk, Foo Fighters, Common, Bon Iver, Matt Berninger and Bryce Dessner of The National, Feist, Laurie Anderson, Mary J. Blige, Sleater-Kinney, Mitski, and Sharon Van Etten. Additionally, actress Kristen Stewart helmed a video featuring music from CHVRCHES.

Comedians including Tig Notaro, Pete Holmes, Sarah Silverman, Margaret Cho, Jenny Slate, and Janeane Garofalo also recorded audio for the benefit, while spoken word contributions come from Demos President Heather McGhee, abortion-providing Southern Christian Dr. Willie Parker, and cultural critic Dream Hampton.

Each single will feature unique artwork created by the likes of Shepard Fairey, Hisham Akira Bharoocha, Rashid Johnson, Penelope Gazin, Angela Pilgrim, Azar Kazimir, Megan Tatem, and others.

A statement from the collective behind 7-inches for Planned Parenthood says the benefit comes in response to the threat of “lawmakers with extreme views [who] are working hard to shut down Planned Parenthood.” “This curated series of 7-inch vinyl records is being made by a group of people who believe that access to health care is a public good that should be fiercely protected,” the statement continues. “Do we know there’s a joke in the name? We do. We hope the title evokes the rich history of 7-inch vinyl records as a medium for protest music and resistance.”

100% of all proceeds will go to Planned Parenthood. The digital singles are said to be coming in batches over the coming weeks, with a pre-order for the vinyl box set launching soon. Until then, you can check out the below video of St. Vincent, John Legend, and Zach Galifianakis working on a cover of “Lovin’ You” to help get the word out about 7-inches for Planned Parenthood. Head to IStandWithPP.org or 7InchesforPlannedParenthood.com for more info.

Below, take a look at the vinyl box set, which includes a full list of the contributors on the cover.