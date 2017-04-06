Forrest Gump writer Eric Roth to pen Denis Villeneuve’s Dune adaptation

The latest screenwriter to attempt to adapt Frank Herbert’s classic Dune for the big screen has been found. Eric Roth, known for penning Forrest Gump, Munich, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, has signed on to write the screenplay for director Denis Villeneuve’s new reboot (via Variety).

While Villeneuve has quickly become known as a sought-after sci-fi director, having helmed the Oscar-nominated Arrival and recently entered post-production on Blade Runner 2049, Roth has never worked in the genre. Most of his films involve some sort of historical bent, such as The Insider, The Good Shepherd, or Ali. Perhaps the closest he’s gotten to something like Dune was the 1997 Kevin Costner feature The Postman.

Still, Roth now enters a long line of screenwriters who have worked on the beloved sci-fi tale. The last to successfully bring the story to life was John Harrison with his three-part Sci Fi Channel miniseries from 2000. David Lynch is thus far the only one to bring Dune to cinemas, however. Interestingly, if this latest adaptation does indeed go all the way, it will be the first to feature a separate writer and director.