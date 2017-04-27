Everyone’s favorite “Pumped Up Kicks” purveyors are back. Today, Foster the People have released not one, not two, but three new songs: “Doing It for the Money”, “Pay the Man”, and “S.H.C.”

According to a YouTube description, all three are taken from Foster The People’s forthcoming third album, which follows 2014’s Supermodel and 2011’s Torches. The trio of cuts — all of which were debuted live late last year — make for the band’s first pieces of new music since their 2015 one-off single, “The Unforeseeable Fate of Mr. Jones”.

“One of my favorite things about music is that it’s unifying,” Foster the People noted on Twitter. “We wrote these songs to reflect joy in a time where people have needed it more than ever and we thought it was a good time to share them with you.”

Stream all three tracks below. They’re also available to purchase/stream via your preferred platform.

“Doing It for the Money”:

“Pay the Man”:

“S.H.C.”:

Foster the People have a bunch of spring and summer tour dates lined up across North America and Europe, including appearances at Spain’s Mad Cool Festival, WayHome Music & Arts Festival in Canada, and Lollapalooza.

Foster the People 2017 Tour Dates:

05/26 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

05/27-28 – El Paso, TX @ Neon Desert Music Festival

05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea

05/30 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

05/31 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theatre

06/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre

06/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

06/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

06/06 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

06/07 – Providence, RI @ Lupos Heartbreak Hotel

06/09 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

06/10 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

06/11 – Camden, NJ @ Radio 104.5’s 10th Birthday

07/04-06 – Hradec Kralove, CZ @ Rock for People

07/04 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park

07/05 – Bratislava, SK @ Refinery Gallery

07/06-08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

07/11 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre

07/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

07/13 – London, UK @ Summer Series at Somerset House

07/15 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock

07/27 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

07/28 – Toronto, ON @ WayHome Music & Arts Festival

07/29-30 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival

07/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

08/01 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

08/03-06 Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/05-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival