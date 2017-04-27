Everyone’s favorite “Pumped Up Kicks” purveyors are back. Today, Foster the People have released not one, not two, but three new songs: “Doing It for the Money”, “Pay the Man”, and “S.H.C.”
According to a YouTube description, all three are taken from Foster The People’s forthcoming third album, which follows 2014’s Supermodel and 2011’s Torches. The trio of cuts — all of which were debuted live late last year — make for the band’s first pieces of new music since their 2015 one-off single, “The Unforeseeable Fate of Mr. Jones”.
“One of my favorite things about music is that it’s unifying,” Foster the People noted on Twitter. “We wrote these songs to reflect joy in a time where people have needed it more than ever and we thought it was a good time to share them with you.”
Stream all three tracks below. They’re also available to purchase/stream via your preferred platform.
“Doing It for the Money”:
“Pay the Man”:
“S.H.C.”:
Foster the People have a bunch of spring and summer tour dates lined up across North America and Europe, including appearances at Spain’s Mad Cool Festival, WayHome Music & Arts Festival in Canada, and Lollapalooza.
Foster the People 2017 Tour Dates:
05/26 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
05/27-28 – El Paso, TX @ Neon Desert Music Festival
05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea
05/30 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
05/31 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theatre
06/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre
06/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
06/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
06/06 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
06/07 – Providence, RI @ Lupos Heartbreak Hotel
06/09 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
06/10 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang
06/11 – Camden, NJ @ Radio 104.5’s 10th Birthday
07/04-06 – Hradec Kralove, CZ @ Rock for People
07/04 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park
07/05 – Bratislava, SK @ Refinery Gallery
07/06-08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
07/11 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre
07/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
07/13 – London, UK @ Summer Series at Somerset House
07/15 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock
07/27 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
07/28 – Toronto, ON @ WayHome Music & Arts Festival
07/29-30 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival
07/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
08/01 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
08/03-06 Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/05-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival