It’s April 26th, which, according to 20th Century Fox, means it’s Alien Day. (Confused? It’s a reference to LV-426, the planet that housed all the Xenomorphs in the original 1979 classic. Copy that, soldier?) With the franchise’s next installment, Alien: Covenant, only weeks away, the studio took full advantage of the self-imposed holiday to promote the film, and to be quite honest, they delivered.

They’ve unlocked a new short film titled The Crossing, which is a two-and-a-half-minute clip that connects the events of 2012’s Prometheus with next month’s Alien: Covenant. Seeing how both films are 30 years apart, fans will be sure to tune in and see what went down between Elizabeth Shaw (Noomi Rapace) and her android frenemy David (Michael Fassbender).

(Read: From Drive-Ins to Blockbusters: How Ridley Scott’s Alien Changed Hollywood Forever)

At this point, the studio might as well release the whole damn movie. After all, they’ve already given us a five-minute prologue, an incredibly spoilerific trailer, and now this, here, short film. Of course, we’ll be there with a bucket of popcorn come May 19th, but it’s further proof that in Hollywood nobody can hear you scream, “Mystery! Mystery! Mystery!”

Directed by Ridley Scott, Alien: Covenant stars Fassbender and Rapace alongside newcomers like Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride, James Franco, Demián Bichir, Billy Crudup, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, and Guy Pearce.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.”

Catch the red band trailer below.