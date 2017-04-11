Jonathan Rado of indie rock duo Foxygen is the latest artist to participate in Turntable Kitchen’s “Sounds Delicious” series. After launching a successful crowdfunding campaign last year, the independent, Seattle-based project tasks artists with covering a full-length album of their choice and then releases it to members of the subscription service on limited-edition vinyl.

Rado, a diehard Bruce Springsteen fan, opted to cover The Boss’s 1975 classic Born to Run. Limited to a mere 1,000 copies, the full eight-track album will be available for purchase through the Turntable Kitchen site on May 12th. You can pre-order it here.

In the meantime, preview Rado’s take on the record with his enthusiastic version of “Thunder Road” below. Though no one could ever imitate the late Clarence “The Big Man” Clemons, Rado recorded the track with saxophonist Roy Molloy.

Jonathan Rado’s Born to Run album artwork:

Fans of “Sounds Delicious” can also look forward to material from Ben Gibbard, who will reimagine Teenage Fanclub’s Bandwagonesque. Additionally, The Pains of Being Pure at Heart, Kristin Kontrol and members of Titus Andronicus will cover Tom Petty’s Full Moon Fever. Ava Luna will put her own spin on Serge Gainsbourg’s Histoire de Melody Nelson.