This weekend brought a double helping of new music from Frank Ocean. Early Saturday morning, the R&B crooner took over Beats 1 Radio’s airwaves for a new installment of blonded RADIO. The episode concluded with Ocean premiering two different versions of a song called “Lens”, one of which featured Travis Scott. Early Monday morning, Ocean was back on the radio airwaves, and once again he brought along new music in the form of a remix of “Slide on Me” featuring Young Thug. The original track appeared on Ocean’s 2016 album, Endless.
This morning’s episode of blonded RADIO also featured tracks from Kanye West, Suicide, Four Tet, John Mayer, and Grandaddy. See the full playlist below, and stay tuned for a streaming replay of the full episode.
Frank Ocean – Lens
Suicide – Frankie Teardrop
Darundo – Didn’t I
Gerry Rafferty – Right Down The Line
Four Tet – My Angel Rocks Back and Forth
Mulatu Astake – Yèkatit
Holy Ghost! – Some Children
The B. B. & Q. Band – On the Beat
The Noveltones – Left Bank Two
Karriem Riggins – Headnod Suite
Ponderosa Twins Plus One – 2+2+1
Kanye West & DJ Premier – Everything I Am
D’Angelo – Send It On
Marvin Gaye – Is That Enough
The Floaters – Number 1’s – Float On (Single Version)
Patrice Rushen – Remind Me
Frank Ocean – Pretty Sweet
Grandaddy – Collective Dreamwishes of Upperclass Elegance
Arthur Russell – Place I Know / Kid Like You
John Mayer – You’re Gonna Live Forever In Me
Trust Fund – Would That Be an Adventure
Frank Ocean – Seigfried
Frank Ocean – Slide on Me (Remix) (feat. Young Thug)
Sébastien Tellier – La ritournelle