This weekend brought a double helping of new music from Frank Ocean. Early Saturday morning, the R&B crooner took over Beats 1 Radio’s airwaves for a new installment of blonded RADIO. The episode concluded with Ocean premiering two different versions of a song called “Lens”, one of which featured Travis Scott. Early Monday morning, Ocean was back on the radio airwaves, and once again he brought along new music in the form of a remix of “Slide on Me” featuring Young Thug. The original track appeared on Ocean’s 2016 album, Endless.

This morning’s episode of blonded RADIO also featured tracks from Kanye West, Suicide, Four Tet, John Mayer, and Grandaddy. See the full playlist below, and stay tuned for a streaming replay of the full episode.

Frank Ocean – Lens

Suicide – Frankie Teardrop

Darundo – Didn’t I

Gerry Rafferty – Right Down The Line

Four Tet – My Angel Rocks Back and Forth

Mulatu Astake – Yèkatit

Holy Ghost! – Some Children

The B. B. & Q. Band – On the Beat

The Noveltones – Left Bank Two

Karriem Riggins – Headnod Suite

Ponderosa Twins Plus One – 2+2+1

Kanye West & DJ Premier – Everything I Am

D’Angelo – Send It On

Marvin Gaye – Is That Enough

The Floaters – Number 1’s – Float On (Single Version)

Patrice Rushen – Remind Me

Frank Ocean – Pretty Sweet

Grandaddy – Collective Dreamwishes of Upperclass Elegance

Arthur Russell – Place I Know / Kid Like You

John Mayer – You’re Gonna Live Forever In Me

Trust Fund – Would That Be an Adventure

Frank Ocean – Seigfried

Frank Ocean – Slide on Me (Remix) (feat. Young Thug)

Sébastien Tellier – La ritournelle