A new episode of Frank Ocean’s blonded RADIO aired on Beats Radio 1 early Sunday morning. The R&B crooner brought along new music in the form of “Lens”. Listen in below.

Update: Toward the end of the episode, Ocean debuted a second version of “Lens” featuring Travis Scott.

On a previous episode of blonded RADIO, Ocean debuted “Chanel”, which was subsequently remixed by ASAP Rocky. More recently, he unveiled “Biking” featuring Jay Z and Tyler the Creator.

Last year, Ocean released two full-length albums with Blonde and Endless.