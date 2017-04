A new episode of Frank Ocean’s blonded RADIO aired on Beats Radio 1 early Saturday morning. Once again, the R&B crooner brought along new music in the form of “Biking”, a collaboration featuring his former Odd Future group mate Tyler the Creator and Jay Z. Listen in below. A portion of the song also soundtracks a new trailer for blonded RADIO, which you can watch here.

On the previous episode of blonded RADIO, Ocean debuted “Chanel”, which was subsequently remixed by ASAP Rocky.