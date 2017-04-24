Ty Segall is the total epitome of rock ‘n’ roll in his new music video for “Break a Guitar”. Directed by Matt Yoka, it’s a trippy, kaleidoscopic visual in which multiple Segalls are seen shreddin’ like there’s no tomorrow. And, staying true to the single’s title, tons of guitars are blasted into smithereens — some explode midair, others are smashed by a bride and special guest Fred Armisen. A screaming Henry Rollins and Jack Black also make cameos. Check out the wild clip up above.

“Break a Guitar” is taken from Segall’s self-titled LP, which was released earlier this year. He recently dropped an EP called Sentimental Goblin and will be on tour for the next couple of months.