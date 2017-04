Photo by Philip Cosores

Leave it to Future to bring out two of the biggest names in hip-hop to join him for his Coachella set on Saturday night. Fellow ATLiens Migos crashed the stage to perform “Bad and Boujee” and “T-Shirt” from their debut full-length, Culture. Later, Drake accompanied the Atlantic MC to perform “Jumpman” from their collaborative LP, What A Time to Be Alive, as well as Drake’s More Life songs “Gyalchester” and “Fake Love”. Watch fan-shot footage below.