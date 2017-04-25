Future Islands expand tour schedule into fall

Photo by​ ​​Philip Cosores

Though some might feel The Far Field hasn’t quite lived up to the breakthrough of Singles, there’s no denying that Future Islands are one of the best working live bands around. Not only that, but they’re also some of the hardest working performers out there, as they’re proving today by adding another 20 dates to their already heft tour schedule.

The new shows are scheduled for North American in the fall, kicking off in early September with a gig in Richmond, Virgina, and wrapping a bit over a month later in Boston, Massachusetts. They’ll play everywhere from Santa Fe, New Mexico to Montreal, Quebec in between, so check their full itinerary below.

Future Islands 2017 Tour Dates:

04/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

04/28 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds University Refectory

04/29 – Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy

04/30 – Brighton, UK @ Dome

05/02 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

05/03 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

05/05 – Murica, ES @ Wam Festival

05/06 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

05/09 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre

05/10 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre

05/12-14 – Arcosanti, AZ @ Form Arcosanti Festival

05/25 – Providence, RI @ Lupo’s

05/26 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

05/27 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

05/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

05/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

05/30 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre

06/01 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

06/02 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Social Hall

06/03 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl

06/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Pageant

06/06 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera

06/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre

06/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

06/08-11 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/16 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

06/17 – Buffalo, NY @ Alternative Buffalo’s Kerfuffle 2017

06/21-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/22 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

06/23-25 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/24-07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

06/27 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/01 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange

07/03 – Limerick, IE @ Dolans Pub

07/04 – Cork, IE @ Opera House

07/05 – Galway, IE @ The Black Box

07/06 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens

07/06-08 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival

07/21-23 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendor in the Grass

07/28-30 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music Festival

08/11-13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

08/16-19 – Tabuao, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival

08/17-20 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/17-29 – St. Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock

08/18-20 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

09/05 – Richmond, VA @ The National

09/11 – Baton Rouge, LA @ The Varsity

09/12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

09/13 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

09/15 – Sante Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

09/17 – San Diego, CA @ Open Air Theatre *

09/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

09/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

09/23 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

09/27 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

09/28 – Jackson, WY @ Pink Garter Theatre

09/29 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

09/30 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Outside *

10/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

10/02 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theatre

10/05 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/06 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/07 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis Theatre

10/09 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

10/26 – Vilnius, LT @ Compensa

10/27 – Tallin, EE @ Rocke Café

10/29 – Helsinki, FI @ Circus

10/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Münchenbryggeriet

11/01 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

11/02 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

11/04 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

11/06 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks

11/08 – München, DE @ Theaterfabrik

11/09 – Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier

11/10 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

11/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/16 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie

11/17 – Feyzin, FR @ L’Epicerie Moderne

11/18 – Euralille, FR @ L’Aeronef

* = w/ Explosions in the Sky

Revisit Future Islands’ powerful recent performance of “Cave” on Conan: