Future Islands expand tour schedule into fall

Though some might feel The Far Field hasn’t quite lived up to the breakthrough of Singles, there’s no denying that Future Islands are one of the best working live bands around. Not only that, but they’re also some of the hardest working performers out there, as they’re proving today by adding another 20 dates to their already heft tour schedule.
The new shows are scheduled for North American in the fall, kicking off in early September with a gig in Richmond, Virgina, and wrapping a bit over a month later in Boston, Massachusetts. They’ll play everywhere from Santa Fe, New Mexico to Montreal, Quebec in between, so check their full itinerary below.
Future Islands 2017 Tour Dates:
04/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
04/28 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds University Refectory
04/29 – Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy
04/30 – Brighton, UK @ Dome
05/02 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
05/03 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
05/05 – Murica, ES @ Wam Festival
05/06 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
05/09 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre
05/10 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre
05/12-14 – Arcosanti, AZ @ Form Arcosanti Festival
05/25 – Providence, RI @ Lupo’s
05/26 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
05/27 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
05/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
05/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
05/30 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre
06/01 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
06/02 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Social Hall
06/03 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl
06/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Pageant
06/06 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera
06/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre
06/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
06/08-11 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
06/16 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
06/17 – Buffalo, NY @ Alternative Buffalo’s Kerfuffle 2017
06/21-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
06/22 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
06/23-25 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/24-07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
06/27 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/01 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange
07/03 – Limerick, IE @ Dolans Pub
07/04 – Cork, IE @ Opera House
07/05 – Galway, IE @ The Black Box
07/06 – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens
07/06-08 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival
07/21-23 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendor in the Grass
07/28-30 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music Festival
08/11-13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
08/16-19 – Tabuao, PT @ Paredes de Coura Festival
08/17-20 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
08/17-29 – St. Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock
08/18-20 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
09/05 – Richmond, VA @ The National
09/11 – Baton Rouge, LA @ The Varsity
09/12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
09/13 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
09/15 – Sante Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
09/17 – San Diego, CA @ Open Air Theatre *
09/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
09/23 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
09/27 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
09/28 – Jackson, WY @ Pink Garter Theatre
09/29 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
09/30 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Outside *
10/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
10/02 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theatre
10/05 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/06 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/07 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis Theatre
10/09 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
10/26 – Vilnius, LT @ Compensa
10/27 – Tallin, EE @ Rocke Café
10/29 – Helsinki, FI @ Circus
10/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Münchenbryggeriet
11/01 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
11/02 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
11/04 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
11/06 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks
11/08 – München, DE @ Theaterfabrik
11/09 – Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier
11/10 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
11/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
11/14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
11/16 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie
11/17 – Feyzin, FR @ L’Epicerie Moderne
11/18 – Euralille, FR @ L’Aeronef
* = w/ Explosions in the Sky
