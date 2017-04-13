Future Islands saw their career skyrocket following a now-iconic performance on Letterman back in 2014. But Samuel T. Herring and the boys are more than just a one-off, as they proved on their latest record, The Far Field. On last night’s episode of Conan, they let a nationwide audience know it too with a performance of “Cave”.

Bathed in the shadows of blue light, the Baltimore band delivered a fervent rendition of the single, led as always be Herring’s Shakespearean passion. It wasn’t long before his thrashing and chest pounding ripped the underarm of his shirt, and at some points it seemed like he might actually start bawling. “You seemed to mean that,” Conan said as he shook the singer’s hand after the performance. There was certainly palpable emotion, which you can feel by watching the replay above.

Previously, Future Islands supported The Far Field by performing “Ran” on Fallon.