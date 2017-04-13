Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Future Islands really mean their performance of “Cave” on Conan — watch

Samuel T. Herring reminds us why the band won't just be known for one great late night performance

by
on April 13, 2017, 10:05am
0 comments

Future Islands saw their career skyrocket following a now-iconic performance on Letterman back in 2014. But Samuel T. Herring and the boys are more than just a one-off, as they proved on their latest record, The Far Field. On last night’s episode of Conan, they let a nationwide audience know it too with a performance of “Cave”.

Bathed in the shadows of blue light, the Baltimore band delivered a fervent rendition of the single, led as always be Herring’s Shakespearean passion. It wasn’t long before his thrashing and chest pounding ripped the underarm of his shirt, and at some points it seemed like he might actually start bawling. “You seemed to mean that,” Conan said as he shook the singer’s hand after the performance. There was certainly palpable emotion, which you can feel by watching the replay above.

Previously, Future Islands supported The Far Field by performing “Ran” on Fallon.

Previous Story
Kanye West, Depeche Mode mashup “Personal Yeezus” soundtracks new Atomic Blonde trailer — watch
Next Story
The dead come back to life in Alt-J’s new video for “3WW” — watch
No comments
More Stories