George Clinton, BJ the Chicago Kid, Bone Thugs N Harmony to play Coachella’s Heineken House

Coachella goes down in just one week’s time, and yet the lineup continues to expand. For the fourth consecutive year, the Heineken House will stage a series of intimate performances. Among the confirmed talent: George Clinton & The Parliament Funkadelic, BJ the Chicago Kid, and NGHTMRE B2B Slander. Plus, Skrillex’s OWSLA collective will host a takeover featuring Bone Thugs N Harmony, Grandmaster Flash, and DJ Quik.

The Heineken House is open to all Coachella festival-goers over the age of 21 years old.

Earlier this month, Coachella revealed The DoLaB lineup featuring The Gaslamp Killer, Justin Martin, Netsky, XXYYXX, Mr. Carmack, Barclay Crenshaw, HAYWYRE, Yotto, and more.

These artists join Coachella’s previously announced lineup including headliners Lady Gaga, Radiohead, and Kendrick Lamar as well as Lorde, Bon Iver, The xx, Future, ScHoolboy Q, New Order, Father John Misty, and Future Islands, among many others. The festival goes down over two weekends, April 14th-16th and 21st-23rd, in Indio, California.