We’ve been hearing the casting announcements for ages—Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore, Elton freakin’ John—and now we’ve finally got a trailer for Kingsman: The Golden Circle, the sequel to 2014’s dirty, violent Kingsman: The Secret Service. Watch the action-packed clip above.

Set to Frank Sinatra’s “My Way”, the explosive trailer finds Taron Egerton’s Gary “Eggsy” Unwin embarking on a new mission that, *spoiler* despite the character having died in the first movie, will somehow involve Colin Firth’s Harry Hart (now donning an eyepatch fit for a Bond villain—hmmm). Also, Channing Tatum as a shotgun-toting cowboy? Sign us up.

Matthew Vaughn returns as both director and co-writer, and the star-studded cast will also feature Halle Berry, Pedro Pascal, and Mark Strong.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle arrives in theaters on June 16th.